    Korean War Memorial Monument Dedication at the National Cemetery of the Pacific

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Taranto 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    Korean War Memorial Monument Dedication at the National Cemetery of the Pacific or "Punchbowl" in Honolulu Hawaii

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 19:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837772
    VIRIN: 220323-F-CG016-247
    Filename: DOD_108899393
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korean War Memorial Monument Dedication at the National Cemetery of the Pacific, by SSgt Elizabeth Taranto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korean War
    Punchbowl
    National Cemetery of the Pacific
    2022
    Memorial Monument Dedication

