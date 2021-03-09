In honor of the 9/11 attack, the Mountain Ranger Battalion remembers the bravery and selfless sacrifices of the first responders and survivors on September 11, 2021. Let us not forget what this day means. (U.S. Army video produced by Staff Sgt. Daphney Black)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 18:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837771
|VIRIN:
|210903-A-XQ901-314
|Filename:
|DOD_108899367
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 Patriot Day, by SSG Daphney Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT