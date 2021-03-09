2021 Patriot Day

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In honor of the 9/11 attack, the Mountain Ranger Battalion remembers the bravery and selfless sacrifices of the first responders and survivors on September 11, 2021. Let us not forget what this day means. (U.S. Army video produced by Staff Sgt. Daphney Black)