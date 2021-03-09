2021 Veterans Day

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/837763" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this Veterans Day, the Mountain Ranger Battalion honors all military veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Thank you for your dedicated service and sacrifices. (U.S. Army video produced by Staff Sgt. Daphney Black)