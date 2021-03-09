On this Veterans Day, the Mountain Ranger Battalion honors all military veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Thank you for your dedicated service and sacrifices. (U.S. Army video produced by Staff Sgt. Daphney Black)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 18:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837763
|VIRIN:
|210903-A-XQ901-200
|Filename:
|DOD_108899337
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 Veterans Day, by SSG Daphney Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
