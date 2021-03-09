Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Veterans Day

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daphney Black 

    Mountain Ranger Battalion

    On this Veterans Day, the Mountain Ranger Battalion honors all military veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Thank you for your dedicated service and sacrifices. (U.S. Army video produced by Staff Sgt. Daphney Black)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 18:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837763
    VIRIN: 210903-A-XQ901-200
    Filename: DOD_108899337
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Veterans Day, by SSG Daphney Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    Veterans
    Army ROTC
    UCCS ROTC
    Mountain Ranger Battalion

