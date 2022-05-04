Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    April Proclamations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Michael Bowman and Senior Airman Abbey Rieves

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Representatives from the City of San Angelo and Goodfellow came together to recognize April as Month of the Military Child. It also presented an opportunity to recognize other important observances to include: Child Abuse Prevention Month and Financial Capability Month.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 17:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837762
    VIRIN: 220405-F-DX569-889
    Filename: DOD_108899312
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    Child Abuse Prevention Month
    Month of the Military Child

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT