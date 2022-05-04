April Proclamations

Representatives from the City of San Angelo and Goodfellow came together to recognize April as Month of the Military Child. It also presented an opportunity to recognize other important observances to include: Child Abuse Prevention Month and Financial Capability Month.
|04.05.2022
|04.05.2022 17:47
|Package
|837762
|220405-F-DX569-889
|DOD_108899312
|00:01:10
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|1
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
