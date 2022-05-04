Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maritime Cybersecurity Integration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    Maritime Cybersecurity Integration
    Time: 4 p.m.-5 p.m.

    Speakers: Lt. Gen. Matthew Glavy, Deputy Commandant for Information, U.S. Marine Corps
    Rear Adm. John Okon, Director, Warfare Integration Directorate, N2N6I, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, U.S. Navy
    Rear Adm. Mike Ryan, Commander, Coast Guard Cyber, U. S. Coast Guard
    Mr. Charles Henderson, Global Managing Partner and Head of X-Force, IBM

    Moderator: Mr. Christopher Cleary, Principal Cyber Adviser, Department of Navy

    The Secretary of Defense’s integrated deterrence approach, the Comprehensive Readiness Review, the Tri-Service Maritime Strategy, CNO’s NAVPLAN, the Coast Guard’s Cyber Strategic Outlook all emphasize cybersecurity in some aspect. This panel will explore how the Department of the Navy and the three sea services are aligning their efforts with the guidance and how they are working together to achieve those cybersecurity goals.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 20:32
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 837761
    Filename: DOD_108899205
    Length: 01:01:57
    Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maritime Cybersecurity Integration, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Navy
    Maritime Cybersecurity Integration
    Mr. Christopher Cleary
    Principal Cyber Adviser

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT