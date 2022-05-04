Maritime Cybersecurity Integration
Time: 4 p.m.-5 p.m.
Speakers: Lt. Gen. Matthew Glavy, Deputy Commandant for Information, U.S. Marine Corps
Rear Adm. John Okon, Director, Warfare Integration Directorate, N2N6I, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, U.S. Navy
Rear Adm. Mike Ryan, Commander, Coast Guard Cyber, U. S. Coast Guard
Mr. Charles Henderson, Global Managing Partner and Head of X-Force, IBM
Moderator: Mr. Christopher Cleary, Principal Cyber Adviser, Department of Navy
The Secretary of Defense’s integrated deterrence approach, the Comprehensive Readiness Review, the Tri-Service Maritime Strategy, CNO’s NAVPLAN, the Coast Guard’s Cyber Strategic Outlook all emphasize cybersecurity in some aspect. This panel will explore how the Department of the Navy and the three sea services are aligning their efforts with the guidance and how they are working together to achieve those cybersecurity goals.
