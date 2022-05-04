video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maritime Cybersecurity Integration

Time: 4 p.m.-5 p.m.



Speakers: Lt. Gen. Matthew Glavy, Deputy Commandant for Information, U.S. Marine Corps

Rear Adm. John Okon, Director, Warfare Integration Directorate, N2N6I, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, U.S. Navy

Rear Adm. Mike Ryan, Commander, Coast Guard Cyber, U. S. Coast Guard

Mr. Charles Henderson, Global Managing Partner and Head of X-Force, IBM



Moderator: Mr. Christopher Cleary, Principal Cyber Adviser, Department of Navy



The Secretary of Defense’s integrated deterrence approach, the Comprehensive Readiness Review, the Tri-Service Maritime Strategy, CNO’s NAVPLAN, the Coast Guard’s Cyber Strategic Outlook all emphasize cybersecurity in some aspect. This panel will explore how the Department of the Navy and the three sea services are aligning their efforts with the guidance and how they are working together to achieve those cybersecurity goals.