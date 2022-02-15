Project Origin Dugway, Utah

Army Green Berets from the 1st Special Forces Group conducted two weeks of hands-on experimentation with Project Origin unmanned systems at Dugway Proving Ground.
|02.15.2022
|04.05.2022 17:17
|Video Productions
|837757
|220215-O-LF333-542
|DOD_108899128
|00:10:38
|DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US
|1
|1
