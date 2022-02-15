Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Project Origin Dugway, Utah

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Courtesy Video

    CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center

    Army Green Berets from the 1st Special Forces Group conducted two weeks of hands-on experimentation with Project Origin unmanned systems at Dugway Proving Ground.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 17:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837757
    VIRIN: 220215-O-LF333-542
    Filename: DOD_108899128
    Length: 00:10:38
    Location: DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Project Origin Dugway, Utah, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    forge the future

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT