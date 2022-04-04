Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Whiteman AFB complete Agile Tiger hot pit refueling

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WHITEMAN AFB, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Carter 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    A B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, hot-pit refuels during Exercise Agile Tiger, April 4, 2022. Exercise Agile Tiger builds unity of effort and mission across components, commands and services. B-roll package includes crew chiefs preparing B-2 for take off and a fuels distribution operator refueling a B-2. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Christina Carter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 17:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837747
    VIRIN: 220404-F-PJ022-1002
    Filename: DOD_108899051
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Whiteman AFB complete Agile Tiger hot pit refueling, by SrA Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Whiteman Air Force Base
    Whiteman AFB
    POL
    B-2 Spirit
    Hot Pit
    Agile Tiger

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT