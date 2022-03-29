Indonesian and U.S. Army Soldiers participate in a two-week exercise, Indonesian Platoon Exchange 2022, at Cicalengka, Indonesia, March 8-21, 2022. This annual exchange enhances partnership, fosters relationships, and allows Indonesia and the U.S. Army an opportunity to strengthen combined operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Daniel Proper, 25th Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 16:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|837745
|VIRIN:
|220329-A-LE512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108899038
|Length:
|00:04:04
|Location:
|ID
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TNI/U.S. Army Platoon Exchange 2022 - Partnership Video, by SPC Daniel Proper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
