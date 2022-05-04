Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade Execute The ACFT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Troopers within the Sustainment Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, take a diagnostic ACFT with the revises recently made to ensure Soldiers are prepared when the ACFT is for record in October at Fort Hood, April 5.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 16:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837740
    VIRIN: 220405-A-MB740-564
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108898997
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade Execute The ACFT, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #1stCav #BigYellowPatch #FortHood #ACFT #Diagnostic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT