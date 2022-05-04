Troopers within the Sustainment Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, take a diagnostic ACFT with the revises recently made to ensure Soldiers are prepared when the ACFT is for record in October at Fort Hood, April 5.
This work, 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade Execute The ACFT, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
