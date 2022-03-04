Reserve Citizen Airmen required to provide medical updates

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Studies have shown that most people must see a message about seven times before it sinks in. So please forgive the repetition if you already know this information. The 445th Aerospace Medicine Squadron needs to know about updates and changes in your medical condition.

The reason for AMDS’s need to know is that we are the occupational medicine experts for the 445th Airlift Wing and the Air Force. We know what conditions do or do not affect your duty, your fitness or your mobility. We know what medications are compatible with the mission and when you and your provider may need to consider alternatives. (see video)

- Col. (Dr.) Hans Otto, 445th Aerospace Medicine Squadron commander