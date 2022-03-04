Studies have shown that most people must see a message about seven times before it sinks in. So please forgive the repetition if you already know this information. The 445th Aerospace Medicine Squadron needs to know about updates and changes in your medical condition.
The reason for AMDS’s need to know is that we are the occupational medicine experts for the 445th Airlift Wing and the Air Force. We know what conditions do or do not affect your duty, your fitness or your mobility. We know what medications are compatible with the mission and when you and your provider may need to consider alternatives. (see video)
- Col. (Dr.) Hans Otto, 445th Aerospace Medicine Squadron commander
This work, Reserve Citizen Airmen required to provide medical updates, by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
