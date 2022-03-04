Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reserve Citizen Airmen required to provide medical updates

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OH, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    Studies have shown that most people must see a message about seven times before it sinks in. So please forgive the repetition if you already know this information. The 445th Aerospace Medicine Squadron needs to know about updates and changes in your medical condition.
    The reason for AMDS’s need to know is that we are the occupational medicine experts for the 445th Airlift Wing and the Air Force. We know what conditions do or do not affect your duty, your fitness or your mobility. We know what medications are compatible with the mission and when you and your provider may need to consider alternatives. (see video)
    - Col. (Dr.) Hans Otto, 445th Aerospace Medicine Squadron commander

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 16:13
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 837739
    VIRIN: 220404-F-BT522-0003
    Filename: DOD_108898934
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Citizen Airmen required to provide medical updates, by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #AFRC #445AW #445AMDS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT