Sea-Air-Space 2022 CNMOC and National Ice Center

National Harbor, Md. (April 5, 2022) U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command showcased their capabilities alongside U.S. National Ice Center during Navy League's 2022 Sea-Air-Space Exposition. The Sea-Air-Space Exposition is an annual event that brings together key military decision makers, the U.S. defense industrial base and private-sector U.S. companies for an innovative and educational maritime based event.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 16:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837736
|VIRIN:
|220405-N-UX013-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_108898930
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
