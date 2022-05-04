President Biden, Vice President Harris and Former President Barack Obama Deliver Remarks on the Affordable Care Act and Lowering Health Care Costs for Families. President Biden will also Announce Additional Actions to Save Families Hundreds of Dollars a Month on Their Health Care.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 15:31
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|837730
|Filename:
|DOD_108898825
|Length:
|00:39:05
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks on the Affordable Care Act, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT