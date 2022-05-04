Coast Guard offloads a $20 million in cocaine, following at-sea drug bust near Puerto Rico

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/837729" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsley’s crew offloaded approximately 1,000 kilograms of seized cocaine, valued at $20 million dollars, at Coast Guard Base San Juan April 4, 2022, following the interdiction of a go-fast vessel March 30, 2022 in the Caribbean Sea near Puerto Rico. Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agents received custody of two suspected smugglers and the seized contraband. This interdiction is the result of multi-agency efforts involving the Caribbean Border Interagency Group and the Caribbean Corridor Strike Force. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)