    Coast Guard offloads a $20 million in cocaine, following at-sea drug bust near Puerto Rico

    PUERTO RICO

    04.05.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsley’s crew offloaded approximately 1,000 kilograms of seized cocaine, valued at $20 million dollars, at Coast Guard Base San Juan April 4, 2022, following the interdiction of a go-fast vessel March 30, 2022 in the Caribbean Sea near Puerto Rico. Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agents received custody of two suspected smugglers and the seized contraband. This interdiction is the result of multi-agency efforts involving the Caribbean Border Interagency Group and the Caribbean Corridor Strike Force. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837729
    VIRIN: 200405-G-JQ423-1001
    Filename: DOD_108898807
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: PR

