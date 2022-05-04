Sea-Air-Space 2022 100 Years of Aircraft Carriers

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/837709" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

National Harbor, Md. (April 4, 2022) Captain Paul Lanzilotta, commanding officer of the Ford class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) speaks on the herritage and future of aircraft carriers during the 100 Years of Aircraft Carrier Operations panel at the Navy League's 2022 Sea-Air-Space Exposition. The Sea-Air-Space Exposition is an annual event that brings together key military decision makers, the U.S. defense industrial base and private-sector U.S. companies for an innovative and educational maritime based event.