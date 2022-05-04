National Harbor, Md. (April 4, 2022) Captain Paul Lanzilotta, commanding officer of the Ford class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) speaks on the herritage and future of aircraft carriers during the 100 Years of Aircraft Carrier Operations panel at the Navy League's 2022 Sea-Air-Space Exposition. The Sea-Air-Space Exposition is an annual event that brings together key military decision makers, the U.S. defense industrial base and private-sector U.S. companies for an innovative and educational maritime based event.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 13:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837709
|VIRIN:
|220404-N-UX013-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108898501
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sea-Air-Space 2022 100 Years of Aircraft Carriers, by PO2 Jonathan Clay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT