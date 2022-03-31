Operation Noble Defender - March 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Operation Noble Defender (OND) is recurring, integrated air and missile defense operation that ensures the defense and security of Canada and the United States. This iteration of OND took place on Mar. 16 across Alaska, the Canadian Arctic, and along the eastern seaboard.

NORAD is a Canadian and American bi-national command charged with three missions: aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime warning for Canada and the United States and may leverage assets from both nations in the defense of North America.