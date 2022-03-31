Operation Noble Defender (OND) is recurring, integrated air and missile defense operation that ensures the defense and security of Canada and the United States. This iteration of OND took place on Mar. 16 across Alaska, the Canadian Arctic, and along the eastern seaboard.
NORAD is a Canadian and American bi-national command charged with three missions: aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime warning for Canada and the United States and may leverage assets from both nations in the defense of North America.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 14:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837704
|VIRIN:
|220331-O-D0430-1001-C
|Filename:
|DOD_108898399
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Operation Noble Defender - March 2022, by Capt. Cameron Hillier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
