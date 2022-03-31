Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Noble Defender - March 2022

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Video by Capt. Cameron Hillier 

    North American Aerospace Defense Command

    Operation Noble Defender (OND) is recurring, integrated air and missile defense operation that ensures the defense and security of Canada and the United States. This iteration of OND took place on Mar. 16 across Alaska, the Canadian Arctic, and along the eastern seaboard.
    NORAD is a Canadian and American bi-national command charged with three missions: aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime warning for Canada and the United States and may leverage assets from both nations in the defense of North America.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 14:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837704
    VIRIN: 220331-O-D0430-1001-C
    Filename: DOD_108898399
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Operation Noble Defender - March 2022, by Capt. Cameron Hillier, identified by DVIDS

