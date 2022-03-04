U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers conduct the medical lanes course at the 2022 Combined Best Warrior Competition at Fort Hunter Liggett, California on April 1. The #CBWC22 brings together the top Soldiers from the 108th Training Command, U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) and the 84th Training Command.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 12:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837703
|VIRIN:
|220403-A-NN123-716
|Filename:
|DOD_108898332
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Combined Best Warrior Competition Medical Lanes B-Roll, by SGT Jeffery Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
