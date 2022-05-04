Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Senate Committee Reviews Posture, 2023 Authorization Request, Part 1

    04.05.2022

    The Senate Committee on Armed Services spoke with Christopher Maier, assistant secretary of defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict, Army Gen. Richard Clarke, U.S. Special Operations Command commander, and Army Gen. Paul Nakasone, U.S. Cybercommand commander and National Security Agency director, about the posture of United States Special Operations Command and United States Cyber Command in review of the defense authorization request for fiscal year 2023 and the Future Years Defense Program.

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 12:47
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:05:10
    Location: US

