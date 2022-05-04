The Senate Committee Reviews Posture, 2023 Authorization Request, Part 1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Senate Committee on Armed Services spoke with Christopher Maier, assistant secretary of defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict, Army Gen. Richard Clarke, U.S. Special Operations Command commander, and Army Gen. Paul Nakasone, U.S. Cybercommand commander and National Security Agency director, about the posture of United States Special Operations Command and United States Cyber Command in review of the defense authorization request for fiscal year 2023 and the Future Years Defense Program.