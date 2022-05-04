Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unmanned Advancements in Warfighting

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    Unmanned Advancements in Warfighting
    Time: 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

    Speakers: Vice Adm. Scott Conn, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Warfighting Requirements and Capabilities, N9, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations
    Dr. Kenneth Plaks, Acting Director, Strategic Technology Office, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency
    Mr. Dave Johnson, Vice President, Strategy, L3Harris
    Mr. Jeffrey Hoyle, Vice President of Maritime Systems, Elbit Systems of America

    Moderator: Dr. Andrew Mara, Executive Vice President Federally Funded Research and Development Centers, CNA

    With an increasing emphasis on distributed forces capable of confusing enemy fires, the advancement and implementation of unmanned weapon systems will prove transformative in the warfighting effort. Such platforms, be they undersea or in the air, will increasingly determine the efficacy of military conflicts by expanding warfighter capabilities while decreasing attrition of troops. As such, these weapon systems will exponentially increase the intensity, duration and lethality that a military force can bring to the battle. Join our expert panel as they discuss the ways in which these technologies have already progressed, the current needs of the industry and the military, and future uses for unmanned weapon systems.

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 13:10
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 837691
    Filename: DOD_108898106
    Length: 01:01:24
    Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unmanned Advancements in Warfighting, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNA
    Unmanned Advancements in Warfighting
    Dr. Andrew Mara
    Executive Vice President
    Federally Funded Research and Development Centers

