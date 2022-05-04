Unmanned Advancements in Warfighting
Time: 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
Speakers: Vice Adm. Scott Conn, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Warfighting Requirements and Capabilities, N9, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations
Dr. Kenneth Plaks, Acting Director, Strategic Technology Office, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency
Mr. Dave Johnson, Vice President, Strategy, L3Harris
Mr. Jeffrey Hoyle, Vice President of Maritime Systems, Elbit Systems of America
Moderator: Dr. Andrew Mara, Executive Vice President Federally Funded Research and Development Centers, CNA
With an increasing emphasis on distributed forces capable of confusing enemy fires, the advancement and implementation of unmanned weapon systems will prove transformative in the warfighting effort. Such platforms, be they undersea or in the air, will increasingly determine the efficacy of military conflicts by expanding warfighter capabilities while decreasing attrition of troops. As such, these weapon systems will exponentially increase the intensity, duration and lethality that a military force can bring to the battle. Join our expert panel as they discuss the ways in which these technologies have already progressed, the current needs of the industry and the military, and future uses for unmanned weapon systems.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 13:10
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|837691
|Filename:
|DOD_108898106
|Length:
|01:01:24
|Location:
|NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
