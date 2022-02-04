The Maryland Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion hosts the first annual Raiders Challenge for JROTC cadets at Fairmont Heights High School in Landover, Maryland, on April 2, 2022. The cadets conducted a modified Army Physical Fitness Test and competed in events that measured their ability to work as a team. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 11:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|837686
|VIRIN:
|220402-Z-OV020-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108898038
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|LANDOVER, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MDARNG Host 1st Annual Raiders Challenge for JROTC, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
