    MDARNG Host 1st Annual Raiders Challenge for JROTC

    LANDOVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Maryland Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion hosts the first annual Raiders Challenge for JROTC cadets at Fairmont Heights High School in Landover, Maryland, on April 2, 2022. The cadets conducted a modified Army Physical Fitness Test and competed in events that measured their ability to work as a team. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 11:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837686
    VIRIN: 220402-Z-OV020-2001
    Filename: DOD_108898038
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: LANDOVER, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MDARNG Host 1st Annual Raiders Challenge for JROTC, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JROTC
    APFT
    Litter Carry
    Maryland Army National Guard
    Chazz Kibler

