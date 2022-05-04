Airmen assigned to the 305th Aerial Port Squadron at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst demonstrate the Cargo Deployment Function for Readiness Exercise 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sergio Avalos)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 11:04
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|837672
|VIRIN:
|220405-F-PJ095-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108897985
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cargo Deployment Function, by A1C Sergio Avalos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT