    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sergio Avalos 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 305th Aerial Port Squadron at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst demonstrate the Cargo Deployment Function for Readiness Exercise 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sergio Avalos)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 11:04
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 837672
    VIRIN: 220405-F-PJ095-1001
    Filename: DOD_108897985
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Cargo Deployment Function, by A1C Sergio Avalos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    AMC
    exercise
    readiness
    JBMDL
    CDF

