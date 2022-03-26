The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform March 26-27, 2022, during Tampa Bay AirFest 2022, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. MacDill AFB hosted Tampa Bay AirFest for the first time since 2018. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)
This work, U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform at Tampa Bay AirFest 2022., by SrA Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS
