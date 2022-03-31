U.S. Airmen with the 353rd Special Operations Wing load a U.S. Army High Mobility Artillery Rocket System with the 17th Field Artillery Brigade onto an MC-130J Commando II and Special Operations Forces Medical Element members set up casualty evacuation equipment during Balikatan 22 at Subic Bay International Airport and Cagayan North International Airport, Philippines, March 30 - 31, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a long-standing bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of the U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 05:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837648
|VIRIN:
|220331-M-XF490-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_108897518
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 22 - HIMARS Loading and SOFME Evacuation Set-Up BRoll, by LCpl Natalie Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT