Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bradley Garrett talks through the proper execution of the three 1,000-Pound Club events while Capt. Keligh Daymon and Pfc. Sheldon Quinn demonstrate the exercises in this episode of Pacific Guardian Fitness.
The 1,000-pound club is a challenge found in most gyms involving one repetition of each of the three power-lifting events: squat, bench-press and dead-lift. To be a member of the club, one must be able to lift a combined total of 1,000 pounds.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 02:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|837642
|VIRIN:
|220405-A-PI656-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108897456
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Guardian Fitness Trainer Talks 1,000-Pound Club Events, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
