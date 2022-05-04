Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Guardian Fitness Trainer Talks 1,000-Pound Club Events

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.05.2022

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bradley Garrett talks through the proper execution of the three 1,000-Pound Club events while Capt. Keligh Daymon and Pfc. Sheldon Quinn demonstrate the exercises in this episode of Pacific Guardian Fitness.

    The 1,000-pound club is a challenge found in most gyms involving one repetition of each of the three power-lifting events: squat, bench-press and dead-lift. To be a member of the club, one must be able to lift a combined total of 1,000 pounds.

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.05.2022 02:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837642
    VIRIN: 220405-A-PI656-001
    Filename: DOD_108897456
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

