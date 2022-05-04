Pacific Guardian Fitness Trainer Talks 1,000-Pound Club Events

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/837642" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bradley Garrett talks through the proper execution of the three 1,000-Pound Club events while Capt. Keligh Daymon and Pfc. Sheldon Quinn demonstrate the exercises in this episode of Pacific Guardian Fitness.



The 1,000-pound club is a challenge found in most gyms involving one repetition of each of the three power-lifting events: squat, bench-press and dead-lift. To be a member of the club, one must be able to lift a combined total of 1,000 pounds.