U.S. Army b-roll package of Fiesta 2022 Texas Cavalier's River Parade, in San Antonio, Texas, April 4, 2022. The Texas Cavaliers River Parade includes more than 45 decorated floats highlighting schools, local businesses, civic organizations and the military. All proceeds and donations from the parade benefit over 70 children's charities.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2022 00:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837638
|VIRIN:
|220404-A-BW912-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108897413
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fiesta 2022 Texas Cavalier's River Parade, by SGT Ashlind House, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT