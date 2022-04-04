Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fiesta 2022 Texas Cavalier's River Parade

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Video by Sgt. Ashlind House 

    JBSA Fiesta

    U.S. Army b-roll package of Fiesta 2022 Texas Cavalier's River Parade, in San Antonio, Texas, April 4, 2022. The Texas Cavaliers River Parade includes more than 45 decorated floats highlighting schools, local businesses, civic organizations and the military. All proceeds and donations from the parade benefit over 70 children's charities.

    Fiesta
    U.S. Army North
    Fiesta 2022

