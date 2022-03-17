Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    500 Yen or Less Asakusa

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.17.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristen C Yarber 

    AFN Tokyo

    Episode in the series of 500 Yen or Less. It offers trips and locations to visit here in Japan that cost 500 yen or less. Intended audience is service members and their families in Japan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 23:29
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 837636
    VIRIN: 220317-N-KW679-145
    Filename: DOD_108897380
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 500 Yen or Less Asakusa, by PO2 Kristen C Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Japan
    Toyko

