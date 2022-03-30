Missile Defense Agency and U.S. Army Test Integration of THAAD and Patriot Missile Defense Systems - Test Animation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Missile Defense Agency, in partnership with the U.S. Army Program Executive Office Missiles and Space, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, and Ballistic Missile Defense System Operational Test Agency, successfully conducted a flight test today of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) Weapon System. The test, designated Flight Test THAAD Weapon System (FTT)-21, was conducted at the White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico.