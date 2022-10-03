Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fly Girls

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.10.2022

    Video by Airman Kathryn Guadagnuolo 

    AFN Tokyo

    This is a pacific update news package about women in aviation. Middle school students on Yokota Air Base participated in an incentive flight during Women's History Month with an all-female crew.

    Japan
    Yokota
    women's history month
    C-130
    women in aviation

