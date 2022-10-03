This is a pacific update news package about women in aviation. Middle school students on Yokota Air Base participated in an incentive flight during Women's History Month with an all-female crew.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 22:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|837629
|VIRIN:
|220310-F-BK985-066
|Filename:
|DOD_108897341
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fly Girls, by Amn Kathryn Guadagnuolo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
