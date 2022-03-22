USFJ DUI Spot

A video requested by United States Forces Japan about the DUI policy in Japan. When a driver is driving under the influence in Japan passengers also receive a ticket. Intended audience is all drivers and passengers in Japan of legal drinking age.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 22:16
|Category:
|PSA
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
