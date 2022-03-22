Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFJ DUI Spot

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.22.2022

    Video by Airman Kathryn Guadagnuolo, Staff Sgt. Brendan Miller and Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristen C Yarber

    AFN Tokyo

    A video requested by United States Forces Japan about the DUI policy in Japan. When a driver is driving under the influence in Japan passengers also receive a ticket. Intended audience is all drivers and passengers in Japan of legal drinking age.

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 22:16
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFJ DUI Spot, by Amn Kathryn Guadagnuolo, SSgt Brendan Miller and PO2 Kristen C Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Drunk driving
    Japan
    DUI
    Spot
    USFJ

