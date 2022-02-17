A social media video about the culture of New Year's Resolutions, common misteps people make with them, and tips from experts on increased success on the path of self-improvement.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 22:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837626
|VIRIN:
|220217-N-BD319-741
|Filename:
|DOD_108897290
|Length:
|00:05:12
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New Year's Resolutions, by PO2 Adam Ferrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT