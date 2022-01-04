Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 conduct general quarters training, March 31, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 21:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837623
|VIRIN:
|220401-N-CO784-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108897284
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) GQ, by PO1 Julie Matyascik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
