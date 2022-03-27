Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) completes flight deck certification Pt 1

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.27.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley McDowell  

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 work to complete flight deck certification, March 26, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 21:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837621
    VIRIN: 220327-N-OH637-1002
    Filename: DOD_108897258
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) completes flight deck certification Pt 1, by PO3 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 78
    US Navy
    USS Gerald R. Ford
    Warship 78
    conac

