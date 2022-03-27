Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 work to complete flight deck certification, March 26, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 21:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837621
|VIRIN:
|220327-N-OH637-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108897258
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) completes flight deck certification Pt 1, by PO3 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
