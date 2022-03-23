Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska National Guard conducts multiagency CBRNE exercise in Juneau

    JUNEAU, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Video by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    The Alaska National Guard’s 103rd Civil Support Team, National Guard CST units from other states, and local and federal agencies participated in Van Winkle 2022, a biannual, all-hazards response exercise in Juneau, March 22-23.

    National Guardsmen of the 14th CST of Connecticut, 47th CST of Mississippi, 42nd CST of North Carolina and the 83rd CST of Montana flew to the state capital to take part in the scenario-based exercise.

    Designed to apply and test their knowledge, units practiced responding to various chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive events while coordinating with civilian assets and federal agencies, such as the Juneau fire department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 17:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837601
    VIRIN: 220323-Z-MK318-1011
    PIN: 1011
    Filename: DOD_108896883
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: JUNEAU, AK, US 

    Montana National Guard
    CBRNE
    Alaska National Guard
    103rd CST
    83rd CST
    Van Winkle 2022

