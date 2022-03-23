The Alaska National Guard’s 103rd Civil Support Team, National Guard CST units from other states, and local and federal agencies participated in Van Winkle 2022, a biannual, all-hazards response exercise in Juneau, March 22-23.
National Guardsmen of the 14th CST of Connecticut, 47th CST of Mississippi, 42nd CST of North Carolina and the 83rd CST of Montana flew to the state capital to take part in the scenario-based exercise.
Designed to apply and test their knowledge, units practiced responding to various chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive events while coordinating with civilian assets and federal agencies, such as the Juneau fire department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
This work, Alaska National Guard conducts multiagency CBRNE exercise in Juneau, by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
