    What is the mission of the USACE Buffalo District?

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Video by Yvonne Najera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The US Army Corps of Engineers motto; People, Team, Mission, goes beyond just the a saying. The PEOPLE of the Buffalo District serve the Great Lakes and the Nation in solving the world’s most complex water resource and environmental remediation challenges. Our TEAMS pave the way towards an environmentally sustainable future and our MISSION is to partner with our sister districts and communities we serve to best deliver the program. (U.S. Army video by Yvonne Najera)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 18:07
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 

