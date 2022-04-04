U.S. Air Force Maj. Malinda Meuse, a Nurse Transition Program director with the 59th Medical Wing provides a brief overview of the Air Force Nurse Transition Program, also known as NTP, with Tech. Sgt. Thomas Pesek and Tech. Sgt. Denarius Mitchell, 342nd Recruiting Squadron officer accessions recruiters. NTP is a 10-week course designed to ease the transition of inexperienced active-duty nurses from novice to competent practitioners and officers. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 16:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837594
|VIRIN:
|220404-F-CC148-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108896695
|Length:
|00:07:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Force Nurse Transition Program, by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
