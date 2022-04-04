COFFEE WITH | AMBER

1LT Amber English, Olympic Gold Medalist, shares insight on how she focuses under pressure.
The Coffee With... series created by LT Tim Yao is an Army Reserve initiative to share tips, advice, and insight from an Army Reserve Soldier's perspective.
