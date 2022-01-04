Kline earns recognition for work in recruit training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Petty Officer 1st Class Connor Kline earns the honor of being named the Company Commander of the Quarter, January 14, 2022.



At Training Center Cape May, the mission is to deliver dynamic training that sets the foundation for the Coast Guard’s professional culture and develops job-ready skills in recruits to build our workforce for generations to come. That training is carefully overseen by a more than 50-person corps of highly trained company commanders that develop recruits into Coast Guard men and women.



The standards at the Coast Guard’s singular recruit entry point are high, and the training is difficult. While graduating from recruit training is one of the most rewarding accomplishments of a lifetime, the program will certainly challenge recruits both mentally and physically. To be successful at Cape May, recruits must prepare their body and mind through fitness training and dedicated study. Company commanders like Kline ensure they get there.



U.S. Coast Guard video by Seaman Christian Lower