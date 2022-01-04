Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kline earns recognition for work in recruit training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Seaman Christian Lower 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    Petty Officer 1st Class Connor Kline earns the honor of being named the Company Commander of the Quarter, January 14, 2022.

    At Training Center Cape May, the mission is to deliver dynamic training that sets the foundation for the Coast Guard’s professional culture and develops job-ready skills in recruits to build our workforce for generations to come. That training is carefully overseen by a more than 50-person corps of highly trained company commanders that develop recruits into Coast Guard men and women.

    The standards at the Coast Guard’s singular recruit entry point are high, and the training is difficult. While graduating from recruit training is one of the most rewarding accomplishments of a lifetime, the program will certainly challenge recruits both mentally and physically. To be successful at Cape May, recruits must prepare their body and mind through fitness training and dedicated study. Company commanders like Kline ensure they get there.

    U.S. Coast Guard video by Seaman Christian Lower

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 15:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837579
    VIRIN: 220401-G-BF940-1000
    Filename: DOD_108896423
    Length: 00:04:57
    Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cape May
    Coast Guard
    Lower
    bootcamp
    Kline
    Felger

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT