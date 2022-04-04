Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: DOD Safe Helpline (AFN Version)

    UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Around the Corps, the Marine Corps SAPR team is available 24/7 to receive calls on their respective installation's helpline. The DOD Safe Helpline can be reached at 877-995-5247. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 14:34
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: DOD Safe Helpline (AFN Version), by LCpl Dylon Grasso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

