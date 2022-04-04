Marine Minute: DOD Safe Helpline (AFN Version)

Around the Corps, the Marine Corps SAPR team is available 24/7 to receive calls on their respective installation's helpline. The DOD Safe Helpline can be reached at 877-995-5247. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dylon Grasso)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 14:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|837564
|VIRIN:
|220404-M-XB450-580
|Filename:
|DOD_108896285
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
