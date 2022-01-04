Air Force Tech. Sgt. Thomas Pesek and Tech. Sgt. Denarius Mitchell, 342nd Recruiting Squadron officer accessions recruiters, provides an overview of the Air Force Nurse Transition Program, also known as NTP. NTP is a 10-week course designed to ease the transition of inexperienced active-duty nurses from novice to competent practitioners and officers. This video is part one of a two-part series. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 13:27
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|837556
|VIRIN:
|220404-F-FJ989-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108896160
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Force Nurse Transition Program (Part 1 of 2), by MSgt DeAndre Curtiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT