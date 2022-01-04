Air Force Nurse Transition Program (Part 1 of 2)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/837556" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Air Force Tech. Sgt. Thomas Pesek and Tech. Sgt. Denarius Mitchell, 342nd Recruiting Squadron officer accessions recruiters, provides an overview of the Air Force Nurse Transition Program, also known as NTP. NTP is a 10-week course designed to ease the transition of inexperienced active-duty nurses from novice to competent practitioners and officers. This video is part one of a two-part series. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss)