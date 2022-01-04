Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Nurse Transition Program (Part 1 of 2)

    04.01.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss 

    369th Recruiting Group

    Air Force Tech. Sgt. Thomas Pesek and Tech. Sgt. Denarius Mitchell, 342nd Recruiting Squadron officer accessions recruiters, provides an overview of the Air Force Nurse Transition Program, also known as NTP. NTP is a 10-week course designed to ease the transition of inexperienced active-duty nurses from novice to competent practitioners and officers. This video is part one of a two-part series. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
