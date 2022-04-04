Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken delivers remarks at the unveiling of a bronze bust in honor of former Secretary of State James Baker at the Department of State.
DC, UNITED STATES
04.04.2022
Courtesy Video
|04.04.2022
|04.04.2022 12:37
|Briefings
|DOD_108896013
|00:26:19
|DC, US
