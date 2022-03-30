Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd AS returns to Australia, celebrates 80 years of heritage

    AUSTRALIA

    03.30.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The 22nd Airlift Squadron commemorated the 80th anniversary of its establishment with a visit to Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley March 23-27, 2022. The squadron was established April 3, 1942, as the 22nd Transport Squadron at Essendon Airport in Melbourne, Australia, coinciding with the establishment of several RAAF transport squadrons. The visit to RAAF Base Amberley allowed USAF personnel to meet strategic airlift counterparts from the RAAF’s Nos. 33 and 36 Squadron and provide Australian Defense Force personnel the opportunity to train together and tour the C-5M. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 11:48
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: AU

    This work, 22nd AS returns to Australia, celebrates 80 years of heritage, by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Travis
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    AMC
    22nd AS
    60 AMXS

