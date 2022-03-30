22nd AS returns to Australia, celebrates 80 years of heritage

The 22nd Airlift Squadron commemorated the 80th anniversary of its establishment with a visit to Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley March 23-27, 2022. The squadron was established April 3, 1942, as the 22nd Transport Squadron at Essendon Airport in Melbourne, Australia, coinciding with the establishment of several RAAF transport squadrons. The visit to RAAF Base Amberley allowed USAF personnel to meet strategic airlift counterparts from the RAAF’s Nos. 33 and 36 Squadron and provide Australian Defense Force personnel the opportunity to train together and tour the C-5M. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
