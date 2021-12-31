Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Good Samaritan renders assistance to motorist in distress in Baytown, Texas

    BAYTOWN, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Robert C. Moore jumps into the water to render assistance to a motorist whose vehicle drove off the Lynchburg Ferry landing and into the Houston Ship Channel in Baytown, Texas, Dec. 31, 2022. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston recognized Moore for his heroic actions with a certificate of merit. (Video courtesy, Harris County Sheriff's Office)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2021
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 11:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837536
    VIRIN: 211231-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_108895543
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: BAYTOWN, TX, US 

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Texas
    Sector Houston-Galveston
    Baytown
    Good Samaritan

