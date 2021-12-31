Robert C. Moore jumps into the water to render assistance to a motorist whose vehicle drove off the Lynchburg Ferry landing and into the Houston Ship Channel in Baytown, Texas, Dec. 31, 2022. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston recognized Moore for his heroic actions with a certificate of merit. (Video courtesy, Harris County Sheriff's Office)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 11:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|837536
|VIRIN:
|211231-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108895543
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|BAYTOWN, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Good Samaritan renders assistance to motorist in distress in Baytown, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT