    BJACH National Public Health Week: Army Public Health Nursing and Health Promotions

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Video by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Bayne-Jones Army Community highlights the Department of Health, Army Public Health Nursing and Health Promotions department for their advocacy of global force fitness through strategic integration, enhancement and evaluation of health promotion services at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana. This department identifies public health threats and develops strategies to enhance Solider Readiness.

    This public service announcement is part two of a five part series in support of National Public Health Week, April 4-10 2022. The Army Public Health program impacts community health for our Soldiers, Families and civilian workforce, making our community healthier, stronger and safer.

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 10:51
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 837531
    VIRIN: 220404-O-GR663-331
    Filename: DOD_108895506
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Public Health

    Public Health
    JRTC
    FORT POLK
    BJACH
    Army Public Health Nursing

