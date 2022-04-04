Bayne-Jones Army Community highlights the Department of Health, Army Public Health Nursing and Health Promotions department for their advocacy of global force fitness through strategic integration, enhancement and evaluation of health promotion services at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana. This department identifies public health threats and develops strategies to enhance Solider Readiness.
This public service announcement is part two of a five part series in support of National Public Health Week, April 4-10 2022. The Army Public Health program impacts community health for our Soldiers, Families and civilian workforce, making our community healthier, stronger and safer.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 10:51
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|837531
|VIRIN:
|220404-O-GR663-331
|Filename:
|DOD_108895506
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, BJACH National Public Health Week: Army Public Health Nursing and Health Promotions, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
