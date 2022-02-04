Soldiers from the 410th Medical Company Logistics Support, the 330th Medical Brigade, and the 318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element wish the U.S. Army Reserve a happy 114th birthday for April 23, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin on April 4, 2022. These Soldiers participated in weapons qualifications, an annual requirement for Reservists. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Pfc. Noah Carlsson)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 10:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837530
|VIRIN:
|220402-A-SA875-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108895505
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Soldiers Wish The U.S. Army Reserve A Happy 114th Birthday, by PFC Noah Carlsson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT