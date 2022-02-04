Soldiers Wish The U.S. Army Reserve A Happy 114th Birthday

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 410th Medical Company Logistics Support, the 330th Medical Brigade, and the 318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element wish the U.S. Army Reserve a happy 114th birthday for April 23, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin on April 4, 2022. These Soldiers participated in weapons qualifications, an annual requirement for Reservists. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Pfc. Noah Carlsson)