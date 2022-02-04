Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers Wish The U.S. Army Reserve A Happy 114th Birthday

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Video by Pfc. Noah Carlsson 

    368th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 410th Medical Company Logistics Support, the 330th Medical Brigade, and the 318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element wish the U.S. Army Reserve a happy 114th birthday for April 23, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin on April 4, 2022. These Soldiers participated in weapons qualifications, an annual requirement for Reservists. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Pfc. Noah Carlsson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 10:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837530
    VIRIN: 220402-A-SA875-1001
    Filename: DOD_108895505
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Wish The U.S. Army Reserve A Happy 114th Birthday, by PFC Noah Carlsson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Citizen Soldier
    Why I Serve
    U.S. Army Reserve Birthday
    410th Medical Logistics Company

