Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Agile Tiger '22 Kickoff

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Devan Halstead 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Exercise Agile Tiger kicks off at Whiteman Air Force Base, MO, April 4, 2022. The exercise features agile combat concepts. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Devan Halstead)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 09:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 837519
    VIRIN: 220328-F-DG885-1001
    Filename: DOD_108895450
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Tiger '22 Kickoff, by A1C Devan Halstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Operations
    Whiteman AFB
    Exercises
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    Agile Tiger

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT