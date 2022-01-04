Exercise Agile Tiger kicks off at Whiteman Air Force Base, MO, April 4, 2022. The exercise features agile combat concepts. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Devan Halstead)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 09:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|837519
|VIRIN:
|220328-F-DG885-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108895450
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Agile Tiger '22 Kickoff, by A1C Devan Halstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
