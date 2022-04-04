Statue of Manneken Pis is dressed up in his NATO costume for the occasion of NATO Day

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The statue of Manneken Pis in Brussels is dressed up in his NATO costume for the occasion of NATO Day.

Today (4 April 2022) marks the 73rd anniversary of NATO. Since its foundation on April 4th 1949, NATO has guaranteed the security and safety of Allied citizens in Europe and North America. Today, the Alliance includes 30 countries and one billion people.