Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Statue of Manneken Pis is dressed up in his NATO costume for the occasion of NATO Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    04.04.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    The statue of Manneken Pis in Brussels is dressed up in his NATO costume for the occasion of NATO Day.
    Today (4 April 2022) marks the 73rd anniversary of NATO. Since its foundation on April 4th 1949, NATO has guaranteed the security and safety of Allied citizens in Europe and North America. Today, the Alliance includes 30 countries and one billion people.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 09:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 837518
    VIRIN: 220404-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108895418
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT