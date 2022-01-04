Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    History & Heritage Race Series: F-4 Phantom II

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Christopher Decker 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force Marathon office highlights the F-4 Phantom II, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 1, 2022. The F-4 is latest platform in the History & Heritage Race Series highlighting some of the retired aircraft that have served the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 08:18
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 837511
    VIRIN: 220401-F-RI374-1001
    Filename: DOD_108895326
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, History & Heritage Race Series: F-4 Phantom II, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

