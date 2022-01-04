The U.S. Air Force Marathon office highlights the F-4 Phantom II, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 1, 2022. The F-4 is latest platform in the History & Heritage Race Series highlighting some of the retired aircraft that have served the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 08:18
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|837511
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-RI374-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108895326
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, History & Heritage Race Series: F-4 Phantom II, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT