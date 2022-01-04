Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Exhibit at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Video by Ken LaRock 

    National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

    "A Force for Good: Department of the Air Force Humanitarian Missions" is the museum's newest permanent exhibit celebrating the long history of domestic and global humanitarian missions it conducts and the Airmen that carry them out. The exhibit is located in the Global Reach Gallery at the C-130

