NATO defence and deterrence measures

Synopsis
In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, NATO has activated defence plans, deployed elements of the NATO Response Force and placed 40,000 troops on NATO’s eastern flank under direct NATO command. NATO is also establishing four additional multinational battlegroups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. These defence and deterrence measures aim to ensure the security of NATO member countries. Russia’s actions pose a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security, and they will have geostrategic consequences.
Transcript
This is the international version of an edited video. Please refer to the master version for the full transcript.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 05:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|837498
|VIRIN:
|220404-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108895258
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT