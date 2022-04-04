NATO defence and deterrence measures

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, NATO has activated defence plans, deployed elements of the NATO Response Force and placed 40,000 troops on NATO’s eastern flank under direct NATO command. NATO is also establishing four additional multinational battlegroups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. These defence and deterrence measures aim to ensure the security of NATO member countries. Russia’s actions pose a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security, and they will have geostrategic consequences.

