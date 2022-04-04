NATO defence and deterrence measures

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/837497" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Synopsis



In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, NATO has activated defence plans, deployed elements of the NATO Response Force and placed 40,000 troops on NATO’s eastern flank under direct NATO command. NATO is also establishing four additional multinational battlegroups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. These defence and deterrence measures aim to ensure the security of NATO member countries. Russia’s actions pose a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security, and they will have geostrategic consequences.

Transcript



— TEXT ON SCREEN —



RUSSIA’S WAR IN UKRAINE

IS THE BIGGEST THREAT

TO OUR SECURITY IN A GENERATION



WE ARE RESPONDING

WITH SPEED AND UNITY

TO PROTECT OUR PEOPLE





40,000 TROOPS ARE UNDER

DIRECT NATO COMMAND

IN THE EASTERN PART OF THE ALLIANCE



130 JETS

ARE ON HIGH ALERT



140 SHIPS ARE PATROLLING AT SEA



AND WE HAVE AGREED ON 4 NEW

MULTINATIONAL BATTLEGROUPS



IN BULGARIA

HUNGARY

ROMANIA

AND SLOVAKIA



MEANING NATO NOW HAS

8 DEFENSIVE BATTLEGROUPS



STRETCHING FROM THE BLACK SEA

TO THE BALTIC SEA



WE STAND AS ONE

TO DEFEND OUR TERRITORY



This video includes Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder.

Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.