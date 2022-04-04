NATO defence and deterrence measures

Synopsis
In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, NATO has activated defence plans, deployed elements of the NATO Response Force and placed 40,000 troops on NATO’s eastern flank under direct NATO command. NATO is also establishing four additional multinational battlegroups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. These defence and deterrence measures aim to ensure the security of NATO member countries. Russia’s actions pose a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security, and they will have geostrategic consequences.
Transcript
— TEXT ON SCREEN —
RUSSIA’S WAR IN UKRAINE
IS THE BIGGEST THREAT
TO OUR SECURITY IN A GENERATION
WE ARE RESPONDING
WITH SPEED AND UNITY
TO PROTECT OUR PEOPLE
40,000 TROOPS ARE UNDER
DIRECT NATO COMMAND
IN THE EASTERN PART OF THE ALLIANCE
130 JETS
ARE ON HIGH ALERT
140 SHIPS ARE PATROLLING AT SEA
AND WE HAVE AGREED ON 4 NEW
MULTINATIONAL BATTLEGROUPS
IN BULGARIA
HUNGARY
ROMANIA
AND SLOVAKIA
MEANING NATO NOW HAS
8 DEFENSIVE BATTLEGROUPS
STRETCHING FROM THE BLACK SEA
TO THE BALTIC SEA
WE STAND AS ONE
TO DEFEND OUR TERRITORY
This video includes Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder.
Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2022 05:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|837497
|VIRIN:
|220404-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108895257
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT