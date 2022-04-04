Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO defence and deterrence measures

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.04.2022

    In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, NATO has activated defence plans, deployed elements of the NATO Response Force and placed 40,000 troops on NATO’s eastern flank under direct NATO command. NATO is also establishing four additional multinational battlegroups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. These defence and deterrence measures aim to ensure the security of NATO member countries. Russia’s actions pose a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security, and they will have geostrategic consequences.
    — TEXT ON SCREEN —

    RUSSIA’S WAR IN UKRAINE
    IS THE BIGGEST THREAT
    TO OUR SECURITY IN A GENERATION

    WE ARE RESPONDING
    WITH SPEED AND UNITY
    TO PROTECT OUR PEOPLE


    40,000 TROOPS ARE UNDER
    DIRECT NATO COMMAND
    IN THE EASTERN PART OF THE ALLIANCE

    130 JETS
    ARE ON HIGH ALERT

    140 SHIPS ARE PATROLLING AT SEA

    AND WE HAVE AGREED ON 4 NEW
    MULTINATIONAL BATTLEGROUPS

    IN BULGARIA
    HUNGARY
    ROMANIA
    AND SLOVAKIA

    MEANING NATO NOW HAS
    8 DEFENSIVE BATTLEGROUPS

    STRETCHING FROM THE BLACK SEA
    TO THE BALTIC SEA

    WE STAND AS ONE
    TO DEFEND OUR TERRITORY

    This video includes Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder.
    Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 05:37
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    NATO reinforcements

