    Sterilized copy Of ALFS 2022

    COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    Sterilized copy of the AFN Europe news package about the 2022 African Land Forces Summit.

    1st interview: Major General Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim, Force Commander (FC) Multi National Joint Task Force (MNJTF)

    2nd Interview: Major General Peter Kakowou Lavahun Commander Joint Force, Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2022 05:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 837494
    VIRIN: 220325-A-IP596-1004
    Filename: DOD_108895217
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: COLUMBUS, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sterilized copy Of ALFS 2022, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Fort Benning
    Partnership
    AFN Vicenza
    SETAF-AF
    ALFS22

